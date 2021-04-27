DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested two men for allegedly breaking into mailboxes at the Gentrys Walk apartment complex April 14 on Perimeter Center East.
Justin David Polk, 48, of Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged with second-degree burglary, financial card theft, possession of tools for commission of crime and giving false name, address, or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
Jerome Anderson Johnson, 25, of Elizabethtown, North Carolina, was charged with second-degree burglary, theft by receiving stolen property, criminal attempt to commit a felony, financial transaction card theft and possession of cocaine.
An off-duty DeKalb County detective who lives in the complex spotted the two men standing near the mailboxes at the front entrance and drew his gun. He detained Polk and called Dunwoody police. Johnson fled and was apprehended at a McDonald’s across the street.
Polk claimed he and Johnson were there to inquire about an apartment. Police noted the leasing office was closed. They found four credit cards in different people’s names on Polk and a screwdriver was in his backpack. Johnson initially claimed they were at the apartment complex to buy meth from one of the tenants, police said. The backpack he was carrying contained mail, bank statements, medical records and a Social Security card from residents. He was carrying another tenant’s ID card in his wallet, along with two different credit cards bearing other people’s names. Johnson eventually confessed to breaking into mailboxes with Polk about two or three months ago, according to police. He claimed they hadn’t stolen any mail that day.
