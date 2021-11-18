DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police have captured an alleged hit-and-run driver who crashed into a Dunwoody officer’s patrol car at City Hall, nearly striking the policeman.
Dylan Patrick Arnold, 28, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a public bulletin for his arrest Oct. 29. On Nov. 2, the department issued an update indicating Arnold was in custody.
According to the police report, Arnold struck a police cruiser with his 2010 Ford Fusion in the parking lot outside Dunwoody City Hall along Ashford Dunwoody Road. The municipal building shares quarters with the Police Department. Arnold narrowly missed Alex Cheung, a 2-year veteran of the force.
Arnold allegedly fled the scene in his car, and detectives spent days trying to capture him. It was unclear whether Arnold turned himself in or police tracked him down.
