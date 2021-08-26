DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police on Aug. 14 arrested a man with a “strong reputation” for dining and ditching after he reportedly bailed on his tab at the Wasabi House along Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Ronald E. Hutt, 57, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was charged with disorderly conduct. An officer also trespassed him from four restaurants inside the Shops of Dunwoody shopping mall, where police said Hutt had become known for skipping out on his bill.
His arrest stemmed from a report made by staff at the Wasabi House, who said it had become an ongoing issue with Hutt eating, then walking out as if he would return and never coming back to pay for his meal. Wait staff said they asked him to give them his watch as collateral before serving him and he still left without paying.
Officers found Hutt at the Dunwoody Tavern, a bar in the same shopping center. As officers took him into custody, owners and customers from three other restaurants flagged them down and complained about him doing the same thing at their establishments. Police said Hutt has developed a notoriety among Dunwoody restaurants for “tricking staff into believing he will pay for food and services.”
