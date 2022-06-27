Dunwoody police arrest driver on drug charges

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a Dunwoody motorist June 6 after they said they discovered 32 Xanax pills along with a gun in his car.
Police initially stopped the driver for allegedly running a red light. The driver pulled into the BP gas station on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The driver “seemed very nervous” during the stop, according to the report.
Upon running the man’s license, police determined it was suspended and placed the man under arrest. The man told police he had a handgun in a bag in the front seat. When police retrieved the firearm, they also found “a sandwich bag containing numerous pills” inside the bag.
The man confirmed them to be Xanax pills, a Schedule IV controlled substance. He told police they were “old pills,” and they could throw them away. He was not able to provide documentation that he had been prescribed the pills, according to the report.
Police arrested Zachary Anderson, 33, on charges of possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, and failing to obey a traffic light.