Dunwoody police arrest armed robbery suspect

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man wanted for carjacking, burglary and armed robbery in Johns Creek has been arrested in Dunwoody.
Dunwoody police said the 20-year-old McDonough man was arrested March 3 after officers were alerted he had been seen in the city driving a white Chevrolet Silverado.
Officers located the suspect near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Tilly Mill Road and began following him, waiting for backup. When the suspect turned into the Carter Hills apartments near Peachtree Industrial Road, he fled at high speeds and officers began pursuit.
The suspect was taken into custody after his vehicle rolled into a ditch in the apartment complex.
Police said the suspect was found carrying a handgun reported stolen to Atlanta police and was charged with attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail but will also face multiple felony charges in Fulton County.