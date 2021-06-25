DUNWOODY, Ga. — An 82-year-old pedestrian died June 16 after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Vermack Road and Parliament Drive.

John Lange, of Dunwoody, died after being rushed to the hospital following the crash, which occurred around 5:40 p.m. Dunwoody police and DeKalb County fire crews responded to the scene and found Lange lying in the roadway unresponsive. Police and bystanders tried saving the man’s life before paramedics transported him.

Police identified the driver as an 83-year-old Sandy Springs resident. The department did not reveal the motorist’s name or specify what type of vehicle they were driving. The driver immediately stopped following the crash and remained at the scene, according to police. No criminal charges were filed. The investigation is ongoing.

