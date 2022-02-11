Dunwoody officer under investigation after reporting sergeant’s DUI

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody Police Department officer was placed on paid administrative leave and is under investigation after alerting local media about another Dunwoody officer’s arrest for DUI.

Police Chief Billy Grogan notified Officer Brian Bolden Feb. 2 that he was under investigation for “public criticism” of the department and misuse of his position.

The Sandy Springs Police Department is handling the investigation.

Bolden had spoken to media outlets about the Jan. 26 arrest of Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons, who served as the department’s public information officer. Parsons was arrested for DUI after crashing his car into a utility pole near his home. He resigned from the department the next day.

Dunwoody Communications Director Jennifer Boettcher said in a statement that the city intended to be transparent about Parsons’ arrest. She said the Police Department issued a press release “as soon as all information was available to share.”

Grogan issued a statement confirming Bolden’s suspension, adding it would be inappropriate to comment further.

Bolden has been in contact with Austin Handle, a former Dunwoody officer who was fired from the department two years ago and now serves as vice chair of Lamplighter Project, a national organization that encourages law enforcement officers to speak out against police corruption or injustice. Handle likened Bolden’s suspension to his own firing, which he said occurred after he spoke up about harassment he had faced in the department.

Handle noted this is not the first time the department has faced internal issues, nor is it the first time Bolden has spoken out against them.

In 2020 the department investigated close to 50 allegations of sexual harassment and unprofessional conduct by the department’s senior officers. Bolden spoke out during the investigation of former Lt. Fidel Espinoza, who resigned from the department before the probe concluded.

Bolden said Espinoza had continuously tried to coerce him into sexual activities. He also said Espinoza had falsely accused him of stealing.

“Our concerns about the lacking ethical leadership and accountability at the Dunwoody Police Department remain unaddressed and uncorrected,” Handle said in a statement. “Although disenfranchised by department leadership, we will continue to protect the citizens of our city both blatantly and confidently regardless of venue.”