Dunwoody officer arrested for DUI after crashing car

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody police officer is in jail after an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sgt. Robert Parsons was charged Jan. 26 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving on roadways laned for traffic, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
The Dunwoody Police Department reported that late Tuesday night Parsons was involved in a single-car crash on Sumac Drive in Dunwoody. When Dunwoody police officers arrived on the scene and determined that Parsons was a member of the department, Georgia State Patrol was asked to investigate. According to the statement, Parsons was driving his personal vehicle and off-duty when he crashed.
Georgia State Patrol arrested Parsons at the scene and transported him to DeKalb County Jail. Jail records indicate he remains incarcerated as of Thursday afternoon.
Parsons is the City of Dunwoody’s police information officer and has served on the force since 2009.
Wednesday night’s arrest was not Parsons’ first. In 2018 he was charged by the Georgia State Patrol for DUI, speeding and reckless driving. The DUI charge was later dropped, and Parson pleaded guilty to the remaining charges.
The city’s statement included remarks from Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan.
“Although innocent until proven guilty is the foundation of our legal system, I am greatly concerned that it appears like one of the leaders of our department made a terrible choice to drink and drive,” the chief said. “As law enforcement officers, we are and should be held to the highest standards of conduct whether on or off duty. We will conduct a thorough investigation of this incident and the actions of our officer.”
—Carl Appen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.