DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 21-year-old Memphis man was reportedly stabbed during an early morning assault May 10 at the Arrive Apartments along Asbury Square.
The victim, identified as Tyrese Shields, had a long, deep cut wound atop his head when officers arrived and found him bleeding near the front office. According to police, Shields flew into town and took a MARTA train to the apartment complex to visit 40-year-old Craig Anthony Lewis. Police said the two men began arguing and Lewis retrieved a knife from the kitchen.
Shields said he ran outside to the parking lot to quell the altercation. When he went back into the apartment, he said Lewis stabbed him in the head and kicked him down a stairwell. Police said the suspect chased him to the front of the complex near the leasing office and retreated when officers arrived. Shields was rushed to Northside Hospital for treatment. Lewis was able to evade officers, and investigators were unable to find him in police databases.
