Dunwoody Man reports $435 charge for cigars on credit card

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody man notified police Dec. 17 that he had received a text from his Visa credit card company alerting him to possible fraud activity on his account.
He said the bank notified him of a $435 charge made to his account that day for cigars. The items were delivered to an address in Chamblee.
