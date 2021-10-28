DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police responded to The Jefferson Apartments along Ashford Dunwoody Road on Oct. 14 to settle a property dispute between two men.
Adren Petit-Maitre, 26, and Christopher Jones, 28, were both cited for disorderly conduct after getting into a fight, according to police. Petit-Maitre said he was staying at Jones’ apartment for a few days while his residence underwent renovations. He said while he was away from the apartment, his dog relieved itself inside the apartment. Jones began sending him text messages that he was putting all of his belongings, including the dog, out of the apartment.
Both men admitted to having a physical altercation before police arrived on scene. Jones agreed to stay inside his apartment while Petit-Maitre retrieved his property from outside the front door.
