DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were called to a dispute between neighbors at the Chateau at Dunwoody condominiums Oct. 14.
One of the residents, Bladimir Ovalle Ovalle, 48, was suspected of threatening to shoot his neighbor for walking her dog near his condo. Police charged Ovalle with assault by intimidation.
The victim told officers she was walking her golden retriever near some dumpsters, and her dog began urinating in the grass. As she was waiting, Ovalle came out of his condo and began taking photos and videos of the woman and her dog. The victim responded by taking out her cell phone and snapping videos and photos of Ovalle. She let officers review her video, which showed Ovalle say “I’ll shoot you,” according to police.
Ovalle said residents leaving their dogs’ waste in front of his condo is an ongoing issue and he was trying to document the violation. He claimed he threatened to shoot the dog after it lunged at him.
Police said the victim’s cell phone footage refuted that claim. It showed the dog appeared under control and never barked or lunged at anyone.
