Dunwoody man cited for giving fake name

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody man wanted in Monroe County allegedly gave police a false name during a stop June 19.
Around 9:30 p.m., a patrolling officer noticed a vehicle in the parking lot of a strip mall on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Peachtree Boulevard. The officer noticed the car was occupied by at least two people, and more people then approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who handed them a paper bag, according to the report.
The officer ran the vehicle’s tag and found the driver was wanted out of Gwinnett County for failure to appear. The officer continued to patrol the area and noticed the car remained in the lot for about 10 minutes. The officer then pulled into the parking lot, at which point the driver began to back out of the parking space.
The officer stopped the vehicle. The officer was able to identify the driver, and the passenger advised that he did not have his ID. When asked for his information, the passenger gave the officer a false name.
After the information the passenger gave did not return to anyone, the officer requested a fingerprint scanner to the scene. When the scanner arrived, police were able to get the man’s true identity. Seeing the man’s name, the reporting officer remembered that he had arrested the passenger a few months prior, according to the report.
Police learned the passenger had an active warrant out of Monroe County for a probation violation. The 29-year-old was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and charged with giving police false information.