DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a Dunwoody man late April 5 who is accused of storming into two different bars demanding drugs and alcohol.
Jeferson Carbajal, 23, of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with intent to rob. He was also arrested for an outstanding DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office warrant, which stemmed from a November 2018 burglary.
Police said Carbajal stormed into the Coronitas Bar and Grill along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard armed with a gun. Employees said he pointed the gun at them and, in Spanish, shouted “Who has drugs? Where are the drugs?” When the victims told him they had no drugs, they said Carbajal drove off in a gray pickup truck with advertising for a paint business. The employees showed officers still images from the bar’s surveillance camera, which showed the armed man pointing a gun at them.
Police were called back to the bar later that night after Carbajal returned. He was arrested. Police learned that he also tried to rob the Casa Blanca bar in Doraville earlier in the evening, according to the arrest report.
