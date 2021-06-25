DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody man was arrested June 11 after he accidentally fired his gun into his neighbor’s apartment along Ashford Dunwoody Road. Police responded to the Jefferson at Perimeter Apartments complex and the victim said Keunte Phillip Wilson, 23, fired a gunshot that went through his bedroom wall. No one was inside the apartment at the time.
Police questioned Wilson and he initially claimed the gun fell to the ground and went off on its own. When the officer pressed him, Wilson changed his story and said he caught the gun before it hit the ground and he accidentally fired the shot.
Wilson’s roommate told officers he didn’t see the incident, but he suspected Wilson was cleaning his gun when it went off. Police arrested Wilson and charged him with reckless conduct.
