DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were called to a house along Seaton Drive on Nov. 8 for reports of a man beating up a freelance photographer who had snapped pictures of his mother’s home.
Keith Anthony Greaves, 35, was arrested and charged with battery and criminal damage to property after the incident.
According to police, Greaves confronted a Duluth man who was taking photos of his mother’s home. Greaves told officers it was the second time a stranger came onto the property this month to shoot pictures.
When Greaves asked the photographer to leave multiple times, he became irate because the victim didn’t comprehend him, according to police.
It was not clear what job the photographer was performing. He told Greaves he had a work permit to take pictures from the roadway, according to police. Moments later, he said Greaves punched him in the face and snatched his camera from his neck then tossed it to the ground.
