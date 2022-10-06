Dunwoody man arrested for providing false name

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police recently arrested a Dunwoody man for allegedly giving a false name to authorities investigating a noise disturbance at a closed neighborhood pool off Potomac Road in Dunwoody.
Dunwoody police responded to the Mount Vernon Flats apartment complex at about 3 a.m. on Sept. 16, after receiving a noise complaint about people at the neighborhood pool, which had been closed for several months.
Officers found several people at the pool playing loud music and drinking beer, one person who was “not wearing any clothes,” the report said. Only one person in the group identified himself as a resident, giving what was later discovered to be a fake name, and the group was escorted from the pool by authorities.
Police ran the resident’s name through crime databases and received no results but were told by the neighborhood’s courtesy officer that the name given was false.
Police returned to the man’s home and placed him under arrest for false representations to police. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail without incident.