Dunwoody man arrested for peeping in apartment

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a Dunwoody man June 4 after he allegedly peeped inside a stranger’s apartment on multiple occasions.
The reporting officer responded to a peeping Tom call at an apartment on Peachtree Place Parkway. The report states the officer was familiar with the address due to a previous peeping Tom call.
Another officer had the suspect in custody when the reporting officer arrived. Police spoke with a woman who lived at the apartment, who said she had been changing clothes when her daughter told her she could see the man looking in the window. The woman said her husband had gone outside to confront the suspect.
The husband said he knew which way the suspect was going to run because of previous incidents. He said he waited in a corner in the suspect’s path, grabbed the suspect and held him until police arrived. The husband said he wasn’t going to let the suspect get away this time because this was “the fourth or fifth time the male had peeped on his wife and daughters,” according to the report.
Police arrested Benjamin Lopez, 36, of Dunwoody on a felony peeping Tom charge.