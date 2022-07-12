Dunwoody man arrested for marijuana distribution

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody man was arrested June 29 after police allegedly found felony amounts of marijuana in his car.
Police pulled the man over after he allegedly ran a red light on Ashford Dunwoody Road. When police ran his car’s tag, it returned as having an expired registration. While speaking with the man, an officer noticed the “strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle, according to the report.
Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located two sealed bags of marijuana on the rear floorboard and more plastic bags of marijuana in the middle console, totaling 3 ounces of the drug. Some of the bags were branded with text that read “Hall of Flame premium marijuana,” according to the report.
In the trunk, police found “approximately 240 bags containing more of these bags,” according to the report.
Police arrested Brandon Archibald, 24, of Dunwoody, for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Police records also show that he was charged with felony forgery and identity theft, although the initial report does not contain information on these charges.