Dunwoody man arrested for hit-and-run wreck

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a Dunwoody man for allegedly fleeing the scene of a wreck on Jett Ferry Road Feb. 27.
Dunwoody police reports said the wreck happened at about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Jett Ferry and Mt. Vernon roads when the suspect struck another vehicle head-on while turning out of a private driveway. After the wreck, the suspect driver turned into a nearby parking lot and fled the area.
The incident was captured on security camera footage from multiple nearby businesses. Police were able to identify and locate the suspect at his home in Dunwoody.
When confronted with evidence from the wreck, the suspect allegedly denied any involvement in the wreck. However, police also located the suspect’s vehicle and saw it matched the vehicle seen on security footage.
The man was placed under arrest for hit and run, driving with suspended registration and other traffic charges, and was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.