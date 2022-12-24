Dunwoody man arrested for domestic battery

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking a family member during an incident at a residence.
Police reports said officers responded to an apartment on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Nov. 27 and were told that a resident of the home had broken down a door and struck another resident of the home while forcing his way into a room.
A female victim reported the suspect was demanding money to “purchase some marijuana,” and her refusal sparked the attack.
The suspect also is alleged to have broken several other pieces of property in the home. Police later learned the suspect has been arrested several other times for similar incidents in the past.
Dunwoody police officers located and arrested the suspect the next day, and he was charged with assault and criminal trespass.