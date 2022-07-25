Dunwoody man arrested for car theft

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody man was arrested July 15 after he allegedly took his roommate’s car without permission and drove it while he didn’t have a driver’s license.
The reporting officer noticed the man driving erratically near the intersection of Tilly Mill Road and Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. The officer attempted a traffic stop but the man began to drive faster. Eventually, the man turned into the Lacota Apartments complex on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and drove through “at a high rate of speed” before parking in front of one of the buildings, according to the report.
The man then exited the car and began walking toward the officer, who drew his Taser. The officer was able to handcuff the man without incident.
The man told police he had just gotten off work and did not see the officer’s lights. He also told police the car didn’t belong to him and that he had taken his roommate’s keys without permission, according to the report.
The man’s roommate said he had no idea his keys had been taken, and that he never gave the man permission to drive his car.
Sammy Leon, 23, of Dunwoody, was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, driving while unlicensed, attempting to elude police and improper lane usage.