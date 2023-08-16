Dunwoody man arrested for assault, gun offenses

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 41-year-old Dunwoody man under federal probation for weapons charges has been arrested in connection with an assault at a local apartment complex.
Dunwoody Police said the man was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for allegedly pointing a handgun at another person during a fight at the Dunwoody Glen Apartments July 25.
Police responded to the complex on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at about 4 p.m. after reports of a fight in progress between armed suspects. Officers learned the fight started between juveniles and escalated as adults joined in.
At one point, two adults pulled out handguns and pointed them at each other. Security camera footage of the confrontation confirmed witness statements, the report said.
Officers later learned one of the men was on probation for “manufacturing/importing firearms” and was not permitted to use weapons per his agreement with federal authorities.
Police arrested the man and transported him to the DeKalb County Detention Center.