DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police clocked a Dunwoody man driving 90 mph along I-285 on April 4 and chased him to Ashford Dunwoody Road where he was arrested.

The driver was David Chad Howell, 26, of Drexel Point. He was charged with reckless driving, unsafe lane changes, turn signals required, speeding, obedience to traffic control device, fleeing and attempting to elude.

Howell told police he knew he was speeding and saw the officer’s lights and sirens but sped up to 100 mph to escape the traffic stop. He could not provide a reason for his actions, according to police.

