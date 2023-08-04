Dunwoody man arrested driving reported stolen car

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a Dunwoody man for multiple felonies July 14 after he was found driving a stolen car while in possession of illegal narcotics and firearms.
Reports said multiple officers responded to the Jefferson Perimeter Apartment Complex off Ashford Dunwoody Road at about 11 p.m. July 14, after a FLOCK Traffic Camera spotted an Acura MDX that had been reported stolen.
Police located the vehicle in the parking lot, confirmed it was stolen and took the driver into custody.
After the driver was arrested, officers located a handgun in his waistband. Inside the vehicle they recovered marijuana, cocaine and amphetamine pills, along with a rifle and multiple magazines.
The driver was charged with possession of cocaine and amphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving a motor vehicle and multiple other charges.
He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail without incident.