DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a Dunwoody man Sept. 1 on Mile Post Drive after he reportedly tried to swindle an 87-year-old man.
David Mark Michel, 36, was charged with exploitation of the elderly. Police said he met the victim in a Publix parking lot and convinced the victim to pay him $600 to fix the bumper on his SUV.
After fixing the bumper, Michel allegedly told the victim he needed more work done on the vehicle and quoted $8,400 for the repairs. The victim told officers he misread the estimate and thought it would cost $840.
According to police Michel took the victim to the bank and persuaded him to withdraw $8,400. The elderly man said he only gave Michel $7,400 because he wanted a senior citizen discount.
While the two were gone, the elderly man’s wife called 911 and alleged that a strange man was demanding money. Investigators arrived and asked Michel why he charged the victim $8,400. He couldn’t give them a direct answer, according to police. He reportedly told one officer “sir it is what it is; everybody makes money,” while being questioned.
Police arrested Michel and returned $6,800 back to the victim. Officers allowed Michel to keep $600 for the repairs he did.
