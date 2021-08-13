DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Perimeter Mall late July 24 after a rideshare passenger allegedly tried to take the wheel from his Lyft driver.

Police said Phung Thaw, 54, of Clarkson, was intoxicated and stumbling around the parking lot near Macy’s when they arrived to the mall. Mall security called 911 and reported two men arguing in the parking lot outside Macy’s.

The driver said he picked Thaw up near Stone Mountain and was driving him toward Truist Park in Cobb County when Thaw became angry and started yelling at him. The driver said Thaw grabbed the steering wheel as they were riding on I-285 and tried to take control of his car.

Police said Thaw told them in broken English that he became frustrated because the victim was driving too slowly. The Lyft driver exited the highway and parked at Perimeter Mall, where he hit the app’s panic button to call for assistance.

Police arrested Thaw for interfering with driver and disorderly under the influence.

Trending

Load comments