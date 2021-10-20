DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police say a guest at the Hyatt Hotel along Hammond Drive was escorted off the premises yelling, cursing and stumbling after a disturbance early Oct. 10.
Deborah S. Azar, 59, of Buford, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police were dispatched to the Hyatt shortly before 1:30 a.m. The hotel manager said Azar clashed with another guest in the lobby over a football game. She then began yelling in the lobby and demanding hotel staff give her the other guest’s personal information.
Police said Azar, who is White, then went to her room and began calling the front desk demanding the other guest’s information and using racial slurs against staff workers.
That’s when the manager told Azar she had to leave. The woman went on a profanity-laced tirade, according to hotel staff, saying she would be staying there several days and couldn’t leave because her stomach hurt and because she is a traveling respiratory therapist who saves lives.
Police responded and said the woman showed signs of drunkenness. They made numerous attempts to get Azar to pack her belongings. But she repeatedly packed then unpacked food items, stopping at one point to eat some of the items.
Officers eventually arrested Azar, and hotel staff packed her belongings for her to pick up later.
