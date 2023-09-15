Dunwoody DUI wreck investigated by police

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 44-year-old Dunwoody man has been charged with DUI and multiple other counts after a wreck at the intersection of Till Mill Road and N Peachtree Road Aug. 26.
Officers arrived at the intersection at about 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports that an SUV was wrecked with serious damage and the driver appeared intoxicated.
Speaking to the driver, officers noted he smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared to be severely intoxicated. Officers also observed multiple bottles of alcohol on the vehicle’s floorboard and front passenger seat.
After an investigation, the driver was arrested for DUI Alcohol, reckless driving, driving while license suspended and other traffic charges.
The man was transported to the DeKalb County Jail after receiving treatment at Grady Hospital.