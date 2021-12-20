Dunwoody customer reports fraud after buying faulty TVs

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An Albany man reported a scam Nov. 29 after he purchased three broken televisions near Perimeter Mall.
The victim said he found a salesman hawking the TVs on Facebook Marketplace. The suspect set up shop to meet with customers at the parking lot across from Macy’s and Chick-fil-A along Hammond Drive. The victim said he met with the salesman there Nov. 24 and bought three TVs for $1,600. When he got home, he realized none of the televisions were in working condition, he told officers.
The victim showed police photos of a white, two-door pickup truck the salesman was driving as well as a box truck that trailed him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.