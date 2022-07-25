Dunwoody arrestee charged for drugs in sock

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An 18-year-old Atlanta woman was charged with felony drug possession after she was arrested for driving with a suspended license July 16.
Police responded to a report of a stranded motorist on Interstate 285 around 9:45 p.m. The teen told police she ran out of gas while on the road. The reporting officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the report.
The woman did not have her license but gave police her information. When the officer searched her info, he discovered her license had been suspended.
Police arrested the woman for driving with a suspended license. Upon searching her car, police discovered a small amount of marijuana and charged her with misdemeanor possession.
While at the DeKalb County Jail, jail staff discovered the woman had concealed “three pieces of ecstasy pills in her left sock.” Police then charged her with felony amphetamine possession.