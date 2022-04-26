Duluth woman’s wallet stolen from out of purse

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. –– A Duluth woman reported her wallet was stolen March 13 at Publix on State Bridge Road. The victim said that while she had been shopping, someone removed the wallet out of her purse. Her wallet contained $600 cash, her driver’s license and five credit cards.
The victim realized her wallet was missing when she received a notification from Wells Fargo of two attempted purchases at Target on State Bridge Road, one for $1,000 and the second for $212. Both purchases were blocked.
She was advised to cancel all her bank cards.