ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were to a dispatched to Garrard Landing Park late April 8 after a woman drove her car into the reservoir and reported that she was sinking.
Police found the Duluth woman in a pond near the Johns Creek Water Treatment center, and she was suspected of being intoxicated. Brittney Michelle Jones, 31, of Highland Pine Drive, was charged with DUI and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
It was unclear how Jones got her Kia Soul into the pond. Police said the vehicle was about 25 yards deep in a wooded walking path, submerged two-thirds of the way in the reservoir. Officers found an empty wine bottle on the passenger floorboard and a cellophane sandwich bag that contained several individually packaged baggies of meth and amphetamine pills.
