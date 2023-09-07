Duluth woman reports crude package in mail

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Duluth woman reported to police Aug. 27 she believes someone she had asked to stop communicating with her contacted her by mail.
The victim told police she received a package containing a chocolate penis and a book with a derogatory title. There was no packing slip, according to the police report, and the sender had opted out of a feature that would allow the recipient to scan a QR code for their information.
The victim provided police with the name of a possible suspect. She said the items she received made her feel threatened, and she wanted to press charges if a suspect was identified.