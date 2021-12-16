Duluth woman killed in single-vehicle crash

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Duluth woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash along Hembree Road on Dec. 1.
Sunny Sevy, 77, was driving her 2017 Toyota Corolla sedan in the 1300 block of Hembree Road at the time of the crash, according to police. She died at the scene.
Roswell firefighters and police responded and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived to do an independent investigation.
Roswell’s Traffic Enforcement Unit continues to investigate the crash.
