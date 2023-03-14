Duluth man files report for fraudulent purchases

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police reports said a Duluth man was recently defrauded of more than $7,000 through credit card purchases at a Dunwoody jewelry store.
The victim discovered Feb. 2 that someone had made five unauthorized transactions totaling $7,642.84 on his credit card at the Jared Jewelry Store on Ashford Dunwoody Road in January and December.
Later, the victim also learned that a suspect had changed the address on his credit card account to an address in Atlanta.
At the time of the report, no suspect in the crime was identified by Dunwoody police.