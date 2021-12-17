Duluth man accused of sending threatening messages

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Duluth man suspected of badgering a woman for months over a friend’s suicide was arrested Dec. 4 in Marietta.
David Arvie Armstrong, 64, of Duluth, was taken into custody at the Cobb County jail and charged with harassing phone calls.
The arrest stems from a report to Johns Creek police Oct. 8 when a 36-year-old woman said that after an acquaintance committed suicide several months ago, Armstrong began calling her and blaming her for that person’s death.
The woman said Armstrong called her multiple times during the night and day after she moved to Texas and threatened to kill her.
The calls persisted even after the woman moved back to Georgia in September. On Oct. 5, Armstrong left a voice message on the victim’s phone saying “this Tennessee country boy is going to come kill you,” according to police. She was also told that Armstrong moved to a hotel near her residence.
The victim’s relationship with Armstrong was not clear in the police report. She said she had no idea why he harassed or threatened her.
