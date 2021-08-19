JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Marietta man arrested for driving drunk late Aug. 6 tried to escape police custody by crawling through the ceiling at North Fulton Hospital, authorities say.

Keith Adam Vance, 39, was arrested for DUI after an officer reportedly spotted him swerving along Nesbit Ferry Road. The officer arrested Vance after a brief struggle, and paramedics transported the man to the hospital to be evaluated. While awaiting treatment in the emergency room, the officer allowed Vance to use the bathroom uncuffed. After waiting outside the bathroom door for 15 minutes, the officer had security unlock it. They found the bathroom empty.

According to police, Vance managed to crawl through a drop-ceiling tile above the bathroom sink. Roswell officers responded to help the officer and hospital security search for the man. Police quickly found Vance seated back in the emergency room waiting area as if nothing had happened.

