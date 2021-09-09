ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a single vehicle crash along Eves Road late Aug. 16 and found a Roswell man entrapped in an overturned pickup truck. When officers pulled 46-year-old Robert Kenney out of the truck, he was irate and tried to walk away from the scene.
Police said Kenney swayed, had slurred speech, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol. He was arrested for DUI and failure to maintain lane and was transported to North Fulton Hospital to be medically cleared from the crash.
Officers said Kenney was belligerent with nurses and emergency room staff at the hospital and attempted to walk away again while getting a CT scan. When police tried to detain him, Kenney resisted and tried to choke an officer, according to the arrest report. He was booked on an additional charge of aggravated assault.
