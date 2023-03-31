Drunken passenger accused of assaulting Uber driver

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police were dispatched to Upper Meadow Lane March 20 in reference to an Uber driver who was assaulted by his passenger.
When police made contact with the victim, an Atlanta resident, he stated the passenger had just gotten out of the vehicle after striking him in the face near his right eye, causing visible injury and red marks.
While police spoke to the victim, they heard someone yelling down the street and observed a man walking in the roadway toward them. Police then drove to the intersection and made contact with the suspect, who they said was visibly intoxicated.
The suspect, who was from Denver on a sales trip, said he was trying to get back to his hotel at the Courtyard at Marriott and could not provide a reason that he was in the neighborhood.
Police placed him under arrest for battery and located his cellphone, which showed he had just completed a trip with the victim.
As police transported the suspect to the Alpharetta Jail, he behaved aggressively. According to the police report, the suspect asked police to pull over and “fight like a man,” and threatened the officer and his family.