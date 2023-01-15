Drugs found in vehicle parked near residence

DUNWOODY, Ga.— Dunwoody police officers have arrested two men who were allegedly found in possession of cocaine and marijuana during a recent traffic stop.
Police were called to an apartment complex on Lake Ridge Lane at about 3:20 p.m. Dec. 26, responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the complex’s leasing office, occupied by two male suspects.
When officers arrived on scene, the men were outside the vehicle looking under the hood, but they quickly began acting suspiciously, the report said.
The occupants allegedly said they were at the complex visiting a friend but were not able to say where the friend lived. When the men were asked to step away from the vehicle to answer questions, officers reportedly observed one of the men trying to hide a small clear bag filled with white power.
When the vehicle was searched, officers located another bag of marijuana in the vehicle’s cupholder.
Both men were arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. They were transported to the DeKalb County Jail without incident.