Drug task force probe leads to trafficking charge in Forsyth

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Johns Creek Alpharetta Forsyth County Drug Task Force investigation has led to the arrest of a Gainesville man.
Task force agents charged the 35-year-old suspect with trafficking cocaine and possession of drug-related objects after an investigation Oct. 27.
Incident reports released by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office did not share any details on the investigation, and in a statement, Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said that she could not share any additional information on the arrest.
The man is being held in the Forsyth County Jail without bond, due to outstanding warrants in Hart County.