Drivers cited for racing released by the police

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police cited a man for street racing on Crossville Road June 21.
Two vehicles had revved their engines at a stop light, then each rapidly accelerated when it turned green, police said.
The police found the vehicles again west of King Road and took off, reaching speeds of greater than 90 mph. Dash cameras caught the vehicles on camera and the license plates on cars were noted.
One car, a black Camaro, was stopped by police and the driver was issued a citation for racing but released. The other driver was met by police at Target near Hardscrabble Road and was also issued a citation.