DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find an alleged hit-and-run driver who crashed into a patrol car and nearly struck a Dunwoody police officer.
Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Dylan Patrick Arnold and released a photo of the man in an Oct. 29 bulletin.
According to the police report, Arnold was driving his 2010 Ford Fusion and barreled into a patrol car. He narrowly missed Alex Cheung, a two-year veteran of the department who, in March, was named Rising Star of the Year for his stellar rookie year on the force. The crash happened in the parking lot outside Dunwoody City Hall along Ashford Dunwoody Road, the municipal building that shares quarters with the Police Department.
Cheung was dispatched to City Hall after a motorist reported a suspicious vehicle following and driving aggressively behind him on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. That hostile driver, who was reportedly wearing a black face mask and a Braves baseball cap, proved to be Arnold behind the wheel of his silver Ford Fusion, police said.
The victim drove to City Hall to meet officers. There, Cheung spotted Arnold following the victim’s car into the parking lot aggressively, according to his report. When the victim parked in front of the municipal building, Cheung began exiting his squad car and noticed Arnold’s car accelerating toward him. Cheung jumped back into his cruiser just as Arnold’s side panel collided with the cruiser’s driver-side door, the report stated.
Cheung was not injured.
Arnold fled the scene in his Ford Fusion, described as silver in color with Georgia license plate number RAN2337, according to police. He was sought on charges of aggravated hit and run, according to the incident report.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dunwoody Police Department detective Robert Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925 or via email at robert.ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov. Tipsters can also provide information anonymously through the department’s tip line at bit.ly/DunwoodyPD_Submit_a_Tip.
