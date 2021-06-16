ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Old Roswell Road on June 4 after a Roswell man reported that someone shot out the windows of his minivan as he sat inside the vehicle.

The victim was bleeding from the face when officers arrived, but he was not wounded from a bullet. Police said his rear passenger’s side and front driver’s side windows were both shattered.

The man said he was sitting at a stop light at the intersection of Holcomb Bridge Road when a number of gunshots rang out. A witness sitting behind the victim’s minivan told officers someone in a grey sedan next to the vehicle “emptied a full pistol clip.”

