Driver seriously injured in three-vehicle accident

MILTON, Ga. — A 3-vehicle accident occurred Aug. 3 at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Batesville and Birmingham roads, according to a statement released from Milton Communications Director Greg Botelho. The accident caused serious injuries to one of the drivers.
Milton firefighters and police responded and promptly shut down parts of both roads.
The vehicles involved were a school bus, garbage truck and pickup truck. The garbage truck driver was transported for medical care with serious injuries. The school bus driver was transported for medical care with non-life-threatening injuries; there were no children on the bus at the time of the accident.
Parts of both roads remained closed early Thursday evening as part of the response effort.