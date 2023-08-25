Driver seriously injured in I-285 wreck

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a wreck on I-285 that seriously injured a driver Wednesday morning.
Reports said a white Nissan sedan was traveling westbound on I-285 near the Ashford Dunwoody Road bridge at about 3:30 a.m. when the driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a median.
After veering across all lanes of the highway, the Nissan struck a guardrail and the driver was ejected from the vehicle with serious injuries.
Police said the driver, a 19-year-old Florida man, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition.
The sedan, which came to a rest in the center of I-285, was struck moments later by a Ford SUV. However, the Ford’s driver was not injured in the second crash.
This wreck is now part of an active investigation and authorities have asked anyone with information to contact Guinevere.Wiencek@dunwoodyga.gov.