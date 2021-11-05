FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating an Oct. 21 road rage incident along Ga. 400 that reportedly involved a gun.
The incident occurred near exit 12 on the state highway. The victim said the suspect got angry with him during the road rage encounter and pointed a gun at him.
Deputies did not make clear what sparked the clash. No one was injured and deputies had not made any arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.