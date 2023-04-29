Driver points rifle at car wash staff

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An employee of a car wash reported to Johns Creek Police April 13 that a man pulled into the pay station area, rolled down his window and pointed an assault rifle at her and another employee the day before.
The victim said she was unaware if the weapon was real or fake, but immediately feared for her life and walked away to stand behind a brick pillar.
She said her co-worker walked toward the suspect in the truck and began to have what appeared to be a casual conversation about the weapon that was pointed at them.
After her co-worker was done speaking with the suspect, he continued through the carwash and vacuumed the vehicle. The suspect, whose description was redacted by police, then left the location without further incident.
Police matched the victim’s description with the registered owner of the vehicle.
According to the police report, the victim was adamant about not pressing charges due to the company’s appearance and because she was uncertain whether the incident was intended to be a bad joke.