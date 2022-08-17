Driver injured in wreck with Dunwoody Police Officer

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Authorities say that a driver was injured Aug. 16 when a car collided with a Dunwoody Police vehicle near Perimeter Center.
A Dunwoody Police vehicle was enroute to a call at about 7 p.m. when it collided with a civilian vehicle in the intersection of Perimeter Center West and Perimeter Center Parkway in Dunwoody, police sources say.
The civilian driver received injuries from the wreck, but authorities have not commented on the nature of the injuries or the suspected cause of the wreck.
According to a Dunwoody Police, the Georgia State Patrol has been called in to investigate this wreck, but as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the GSP has not provided any new information or confirmed they are investigating the wreck.
This is a developing story. Return to appenmedia.com for updates.